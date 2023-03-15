Puma & Palomo Spain Bring Back the ’60s With Surf Culture-Inspired Slipstreams & Apparel Collection

Puma and Palomo Spain have once again joined forces to create a collection faithfully paying homage to classic surf culture perfect for the summer season.

The collaborative collection draws heavy inspiration from surf culture during the 60s and 70s, an era in which surf culture emerged as the ultimate expression of freedom and adventure.

Puma x Palomo Spain pastel pink Slipstream mules. CREDIT: Puma

Featured footwear includes two different versions of the Slipstream sneaker with a two-toned leather and suede lace-up along with a pink mule with chunky hook-and-loop straps.

Beyond footwear, the gender-neutral collection also introduces mixes of soft pink, lavender, aqua green and blue pastel tones with pop touches of bubble gum, yellow and coral in five different ready-to-wear styles.

Related Puma Goes Under the Sea With a New 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Collection June Ambrose & Puma Celebrate Women's History Month With Second Drop of 'Keeping Score' Collection Nike Is the Latest Athletic Shoe Brand to Stop Using Kangaroo Leather

Puma x Palomo Spain apparel. CREDIT: Puma

Pieces span from versatile printed cotton tees and hoodies to lightweight moiré cargo pants, bomber jackets and fluid long-sleeve tops mimicking the look of surfing rash guards. Accessories include a mint moiré backpack, a reversible bucket hat and a crossbody bag both featuring a 60s-inspired, colorful print.

Puma x Palomo Spain apparel. CREDIT: Puma

“Surf culture was an angle Puma had never really taken on before. Filtered through Palomo Spain’s gentle, couture-inspired lens, it immediately took on an exciting, innovative perspective. It just made so much sense”, says Nils Moersch, Puma’s Apparel Global Creative Director. “We were in complete synergy on this project; it’s the result of a creative partnership developing over time”, he added.

Puma x Palomo Spain apparel. CREDIT: Puma

“We wanted to get into a world we had never explored before”, says Alejandro Gómez Palomo, founder and Creative Director of Palomo Spain. “A surfing theme was perfect for summer and it immediately brought us back to our own teenage memories from Tarifa beaches in the early 2000s.”

Retailing from $45-$225, Puma x Palomo Spain collection will be available to shop on Puma.com, the PUMA mobile app, the Puma NYC flagship store, PalomoSpain.com and selected retailers worldwide.

PHOTOS: See Puma’s collaborative collection with Charlotte Olympia.