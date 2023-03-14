Puma Goes Under the Sea With a New ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Collection

Puma is taking a deep dive for its latest co-branded collection — all the way to Bikini Bottom, in fact. The athletic brand has partnered with “SpongeBob SquarePants” and Paramount Consumer Products on a range of colorful adults and kids’ shoes and clothing in a new drop, launching on March 17.

The collection includes a wide variety of themed Puma shoes based on SpongeBob’s most recognizable characters. Its Suede style includes a SpongeBob-like low-top silhouette with rounded toes and paneled uppers crafted with fuzzy yellow shearling and spotted paneling — mimicking the titular sponge’s own textures. A round SpongeBob charm and flat brown rubber soles finished the pair.

Puma x SpongeBob Suede sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The brand’s Slipstream style is similarly modeled after SpongeBob, featuring paneled uppers in the same bright yellow hue as the Suede style — as well as white trim, a character charm and yellow counters printed with SpongeBob’s face. Ridged brown and white rubber outsoles finish the pair with a retro base, available in both adults and kids’ sizes.

Puma x SpongeBob Slipstream sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma’s signature Future Rider sneaker is the final adult and children’s shoe style cast with yellow paneled SpongeBob-like uppers, complete with a circular character charm and the style’s signature rubber-lined white soles.

Puma x SpongeBob Future Rider sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The similar Rider FV style takes inspiration from SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star, featuring paneled soft pink uppers with vibrant green trim. A Patrick character charm and angled spotted outsoles complete the pair with a thematic finish.

Puma x SpongeBob Rider FV sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Rounding out the line’s shoe offerings is the RS-Slide slides, evidently inspired by SpongeBob and the Bikini Bottom city itself with wide purple straps, rounded blue soles and bright yellow trim. Yellow outsoles and matching upper drawstrings complete the pair with a colorful finish.

Puma x SpongeBob R-Slide slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x SpongeBob’s co-branded collection also features an array of athleisure clothing for both children and adults, including kids’ graphic T-shirts printed with SpongeBob and Patrick graphics, an embroidered T7 tracksuit and printed leggings. On the adults’ side, a similar tracksuit and graphic T-shirt, as well as a printed polo shirt and shorts, make up the clothing component. The line is finished with a complementary bucket hat and crossbody bag, allowing consumers to create head-to-toe outfits with Puma x SpongeBob pieces.

Puma x SpongeBob kids’ clothing and sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Retailing from $20-$100, you can shop the Puma x “SpongeBob SquarePants” collection in Puma stores and on its website on March 17.

