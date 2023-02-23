Puma x LaQuan Smith Offers Athleisure and Footwear With a Fashion-Forward Twist

For the first time, Puma has teamed up with New York-based designer brand LaQuan Smith for a collaboration.

After the collaboration was teased at Smith’s 2021 New York Fashion Week show, Puma is making another appearance in the world of fashion with help from the designer. The new collection blurs the lines between fashion and sport, putting a luxurious twist on athleisure. The collection also saw to a makeover of the Kosmo Rider and RS-X sneakers, some of Puma’s most popular footwear silhouettes.

The Kosmo Rider received the designer treatment. The sneakers futuristic silhouette was upgraded by Smith through the lens of a fashion-forward perspective unique to his brand. Metallic-silver details brings the bling, while the patterned upper provides a unique look to catch the eye. In tandem, the luxurious take on the RS-X is the right amount of understated. The metallic lace lock and Formstrip pop against the sleek and chic all-black upper. Ready for the runway, these kicks bring elegance to any outfit.

Like the sneakers, the collections apparel also received the chrome treatment along with some very obvious Smith flourishes such as sharp lines and mixed materials that turn athleisure into athluxury. The collab also features elevated essentials like tees and leggings along with modified corset tops and body suits.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Smith formally debuted his brand in 2013. Since then, the brand has been met with widespread success, gaining critical acclaim for its endless archive of distinctive garments and details. Smith has cultivated an equally dynamic private order clientele which spans the globe from Lagos to London.

The Puma x LaQuan Smith collection retails for $60-$120 and is available now exclusively at select Foot Locker stores and on Footlocker.com. The collection will also be available soon on Puma.com.

Puma x LaQuan Smith Kosmo Rider. CREDIT: Puma

Puma x LaQuan Smith RS-X sneaker. CREDIT: Puma

Puma x LaQuan Smith athleisure. CREDIT: Puma

