×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Puma and Cordae Collaborate for the First Time on Footwear and Apparel Sold Exclusively at Puma and Foot Locker

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
puma, codae, collaboration
A campaign image for the first Puma x Cordae collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma and Cordae are set to deliver a new collection.

The athletic brand and the two-time Grammy-nominated artist are launching their first collaboration together. The eight-piece collection features apparel and footwear, co-branded looks that are executed in a grayscale colorway with bold graphic prints. The apparel includes a jacket, hoodie, sweatpants and three T-shirts. The collection also features reimagined classic footwear styles, including the Hi-Level Suede and Hi-Level RS-X. These sneakers highlight Cordae as an artist and celebrate the launch of his new brand and record label, Hi-Level.

puma, cordae, sneakers, collaboration
Cordae x Puma RS-X Hi-Level.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma RS-X Hi-Level x Cordae shoes are similar to Puma’s other RS-X sneakers, featuring mesh uppers and tongue with a thick sole. Cordae’s version is black with a small hint of red on the pull tab, and will retail for $120.

puma, cordae, sneakers, collaboration, suede
Cordae x Puma Suede Hi-Level
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma Suede Hi-Level x Cordae stuck with the overall color scheme of the line, using black, white, gray and another small hint of red on the back of the shoe. Retailing at $90, the low-top sneaker uses the same classic silhouette that Puma has used for decades. Black laces weave over the leather tongue and a crisp white logo lines the sides of the shoe.

Retailing from $40 to $120, the collection will be available starting Feb. 23. Both footwear styles will be available on Puma.com and the entire Puma x Cordae Hi-Level collection will be available at Foot Locker.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad