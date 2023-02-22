Puma and Cordae Collaborate for the First Time on Footwear and Apparel Sold Exclusively at Puma and Foot Locker

Puma and Cordae are set to deliver a new collection.

The athletic brand and the two-time Grammy-nominated artist are launching their first collaboration together. The eight-piece collection features apparel and footwear, co-branded looks that are executed in a grayscale colorway with bold graphic prints. The apparel includes a jacket, hoodie, sweatpants and three T-shirts. The collection also features reimagined classic footwear styles, including the Hi-Level Suede and Hi-Level RS-X. These sneakers highlight Cordae as an artist and celebrate the launch of his new brand and record label, Hi-Level.

Cordae x Puma RS-X Hi-Level. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma RS-X Hi-Level x Cordae shoes are similar to Puma’s other RS-X sneakers, featuring mesh uppers and tongue with a thick sole. Cordae’s version is black with a small hint of red on the pull tab, and will retail for $120.

Cordae x Puma Suede Hi-Level CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma Suede Hi-Level x Cordae stuck with the overall color scheme of the line, using black, white, gray and another small hint of red on the back of the shoe. Retailing at $90, the low-top sneaker uses the same classic silhouette that Puma has used for decades. Black laces weave over the leather tongue and a crisp white logo lines the sides of the shoe.

Retailing from $40 to $120, the collection will be available starting Feb. 23. Both footwear styles will be available on Puma.com and the entire Puma x Cordae Hi-Level collection will be available at Foot Locker.