Pucci Partners With Luxury Retailer The Webster on Coachella-Inspired Collection

The 24-piece collection, priced from $200 to $4,000, is comprised of key styles and silhouettes reinterpreted from existing Pucci collections that draw inspiration from one of the most attended music festivals in the world, Coachella. The capsule collection titled Iride is representative of the shared expression of style and mood shared by both companies.

The Marmo and Iride prints are rendered in a fresh color palette just in time for the festival season, with shades of fuchsia and purple electrified by neon green and balanced with black, white and powdery blue. With the discerning eye of artistic director, Camille Miceli, Pucci and The Webster curated a day-to-night capsule that exudes psychedelic chic yet remains easily wearable.

Iride capsule offers endless ways to style. The overall attitude suggests a more insouciant spin on Pucci glamour, extending well beyond the blissful haze of a music-fueled weekend. The collaboration announcement follows the opening of Webster’s tenth location in Palm Springs, Calif. The Webster’s Palm Springs, Calif., location. CREDIT: doublespace photography “We are so thrilled to inaugurate our entrance into the Palm Springs community with the ultimate destination wear brand. The Webster lens and curation since inception is like a looking through a kaleidoscope; our love for bright colors and bold prints is a constant each season, creating such synergy between us and Pucci. The Iride capsule is so versatile, with so many statement pieces allowing the client to style in many ways, depending on the vibe and occasion they are dressing for. We absolutely love the direction that Camille has concepted; it is so strong and full of life, a great addition to The Webster wardrobe.” Says Laure Heìriard Dubreuil, Founder and CEO of The Webster.