A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon

Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab.

Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who share a passion for style and sneaker culture.

For this Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 collection, the styles pay homage to Ford’s affinity for her past work in the jewelry space to reimagine the iconic silhouette. The style incorporates artisanal techniques with special bead details covering the Swoosh branding on the sides and heel tab. The shoe is equipped with premium tumbled leather on the upper and a quilted design on the mid-panel. The collab also comes with special rope shoelaces, while Premium Goods branding is stamped on the tongue. The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low is offered in two colorways, with “The Sophia” wearing a two-tone black and sail makeup and “The Bella” dressed in a predominantly sail color scheme.

The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 collection will be released on Jan. 20 at premiumgoods.com and at Premium Goods’ in-store location. Each pair will retail for $150.

The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low “The Sophia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Premium Goods

Both iterations of the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Premium Goods