Pleasures Reimagines Sperry’s Iconic Boat Shoe and More for a New Limited-Edition Collection

For its latest collaborative range, Sperry has tapped Pleasures to reimagine several of its beloved styles — including its iconic Authentic Original boat shoe.

To create the limited-edition collection, Alex James, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear label, said in a statement that his brand “took the classic DNA of Sperry and put it through the skewed twisted lens of Pleasures.”

The highlight of the lineup is the new-look Authentic Original 3-Eye boat shoe, which comes in two colorways — black and blue pony hair. The shoes are built with D-ring hardware, Creeper style Vibram soles and atypical leopard print on the uppers with tiny skulls employed throughout.

The other silhouettes in the range include the Captain’s Oxford delivered with distressed pewter leather, a fur-lined Moc-Sider Mule with pronounced Pleasures branding at the top and two colorways — black and cream — of the Float Slide with punk fishnet print.

The Sperry x Pleasures collection releasing in January. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

“Growing up in New Jersey, there was a period of my life where Sperry’s and cut-off jeans were my uniform. The look really caught steam in the emo/pop punk scenes of the Y2K era,” James said of his history with Sperry.

The limited-edition Sperry x Pleasures collection arrives Jan. 20 via Pleasuresnow.com and at select global retailers. There will be another release on Jan. 23 via Sperry.com.

“Pleasures is one of the most influential fashion lifestyle brands in the market today and I am thrilled to introduce the Sperry x Pleasures collection,” Sperry CMO Elizabeth Drori said in a statement. “Together, we have created a capsule collection featuring the Sperry Authentic Original boat shoe re-designed as a Creeper, as well as printed Float slides, and a cozy mule that’s part Ska, part skate.”