New Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Reportedly Releasing in Spring

A new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab is reportedly in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared purported release details of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey” on Instagram yesterday. According to the account, the collab will be released in spring and will be available exclusively in Paris.

At the time of publication, images of the purported Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab have yet to surface but the leaker account has created a mock-up depiction of the project to give fans an idea of what’s releasing.

The purported Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey” is expected to don a tonal gray color scheme predominantly on the upper, with a silver deconstructed Swoosh on the sides along with a red tab below the logo. The shoe is expected to come with a matching zip-tie attached on the shoelaces, while a tonal gray Air-cushioned midsole and a matching outsole appear underneath.

Prior to the release of the purported” Grey” makeup, Off-White and Nike released a tonal green “Brooklyn” iteration of their Air Force 1 Low collab in September.

Despite the early info from @zSneakerheadz, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey” collab is reportedly launching exclusively in Paris this spring. At the time of publication, release details for the purported sneaker project have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, the Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods and Nike are dropping a new set of Air Force 1 Low collabs this month.