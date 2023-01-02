Images of the Unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ Sample Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most coveted sneaker collaborations between Off-White and Jordan Brand is a reworked version of the original Air Jordan 4 “Bred.” While the style has never hit retailers, new images of the shoe have emerged on social media.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz reposted images of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Bred” from @Sunsetsnkrs. The sneaker features a premium black suede upper, with clear panels on the eyestay and “Nike Air” branded heel tab. Off-White’s version of the Jordan 4 features less cushioning by the ankle collar as compared to the basketball counterpart. The shoe also comes with a black zip-tie attached on the black shoelaces, gray mudguard, along with “Air” branding on the midsole and translucent outsole.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Bred” was first displayed at the late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibit in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago in 2019 and was never released to the public. A women’s exclusive “Sail” colorway of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 was released in July 2020 and is reselling for over $1,000 on the secondary marketplace including on StockX.

Although images of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Bred” sample were shared by @zSneakerheadz and @sunsetsnkrs on Instagram, Jordan Brand has not confirmed that the sneaker collab will be hitting retail.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is reportedly returning to retail this year. The shoe is expected to be part of the brand’s “Reimagined” series and will feature throwback-inspired details reminiscent of the original release.