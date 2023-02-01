Nike x Tiffany & Co.’s Collaboration Adds Viral Shoe Brush, Whistle & More New Accessories

Nike’s viral new collaboration with high-end jeweler Tiffany & Co. is gaining even more traction — this time, from its accompanying range of accessories.

In addition to its already-mainstream shoe collaboration — a black and Tiffany-blue pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, reportedly priced at $400 — the line will also spawn a variety of accessories, as seen on Instagram.

The range, as seen in Tiffany’s new post, includes a co-branded sterling silver sneaker brush, cream shoe horn, interchangeable light blue laces and a sterling silver whistle necklace.

Currently, customers can sign up for email and text updates regarding the two brands’ shoes and accessories on Tiffany’s website.

As previously reported in Footwear News, Nike and Tiffany & Co. announced their debut sneaker collaboration together after images leaked online last week: a $400 pair of black and Tiffany-blue Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The style has also gained vitality after being worn by none other than LeBron James. Previously, Nike also launched its own Tiffany-esque SB Dunk Low sneakers in a black and teal color scheme with Diamond Supply Co. in 2005, as well as luxury collaborations with brands including Dior and Sacai.

