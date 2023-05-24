Nike and Stüssy Will Release a Navy Version of Its ’80s Vandal Basketball Sneakers

Nike is rejoining forces with Stüssy to revive one of its’ archival basketball sneakers this spring.

As revealed on the Instagram page Supreme Leaks News, the duo have partnered again to deliver a new take on Nike’s mid-top Vandal sneakers — a basketball style originally produced in 1984.

Stüssy’s version features faintly knit woven deep navy blue uppers and black Velcro ankle straps atop the pair’s signature laced uppers and paneled rounded toes, finished by flat white soles. The style also includes Nike’s signature Swoosh logo embroidered in black on each side.

Though no launch date has been announced for the Nike x Stüssy Vandals at this time, the collaboration marks the style’s latest makeover by a streetwear brand.

In 2017, the style was also revamped in shiny metallic silver with red and blue striped upper straps by Supreme. The moment also marks Stüssy and Nike’s latest launch since 2021, when the pair dropped a capsule line featuring the low-top Air Force 1 sneaker in tonal hand-dyed hues of blue, green, yellow, red and purple.