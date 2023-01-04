The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Pine Green’ Is Reportedly Releasing in March

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand and Nike Skateboarding’s much-anticipated Air Jordan 4 collab could be dropping soon.

After early details of the purported collab were initially revealed on social media in May 2022, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” colorway is making its way to retail in March.

The aforementioned account also shared a mockup depiction of the project, which suggests what the sneaker project could look like. The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” is expected to feature a predominantly white-based color scheme on the upper that’s offset by a gray toe cap while pine green accents appear throughout the entirety of the silhouette. The shoe is expected to feature new updates specific to skateboarding, with special co-branded details are expected to appear on the shoe’s heel tab. According to the account, the “Pine Green” makeup is expected to be one of two styles of the collab to drop.

Collaborative sneaker projects between Nike SB and Jordan Brand dates back to 2014 when skateboarder Lance Mountain delivered a special mismatched version of an Air Jordan 1 High collab. Five years later, both entities dropped a series of Air Jordan 1 High and Low styles that pay tribute to the silhouette and its impact on skate culture.

While @zSneakerheadz shared the early info on social media, the release details for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collab have not yet been announced by either parties involved in the project.

In related Jordan Brand news, the brand unveiled a new 23/7 sneaker that’s designed specifically for kids.