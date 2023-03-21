Nicole McLaughlin Joins Forces With Vault by Vans on Special-Edition Upcycled Sneakers Inspired by Garden Tools & Tote Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vault by Vans has partnered with designer and multidisciplinary artist Nicole McLaughlin on special-edition Slip-On VP VR3 LX sneakers. Laughlin’s latest Vault by Vans collection stays true to her affinity for upcycling everyday materials into functional workwear.

Fusing function and design, the collaborative pairs offer a renewed purpose to the slip-on silhouette, incorporating storage pockets for objects such as gardening materials and work tools across the toe vamp.

Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin in brown/gray colorway. CREDIT: Beau_Roulette_VANS_

The sneakers also include a custom ankle collar strap so shoes can be carried and stored with ease. Two colorways are available including a white/green pair inspired by the classic gardening tote and a brown/gray colorway referencing workwear bucket bags often carried to and from job sites.

Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin in white/green colorway. CREDIT: Beau_Roulette_VANS_

Both Slip-On VP VR3 LX sneakers styles are built with organic cotton canvas, 50% recycled polyester and Vans’ biobased foam footbed partially derived from plants. The new Waffle outsole contains 60% responsibly sourced natural rubber obtained from sources that follow proven sustainable practices with the intention of reducing impacts on the planet while still maintaining the grip and durability that Vans has been known for since 1966.

The lateral side of the Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin white/green slip-on sneaker. CREDIT: Beau_Roulette_VANS_

“The Vault by Vans NM Gardening Tote is a vision I’ve had for a while”, said Nicole McLaughlin. “I’ve always loved the Slip-Ons and the traditional canvas upper. The idea of canvas made me think about vintage gardening bags and it inspired me to make my own version, a functional gardening tote Slip-On.” “I created the original sample by using an old gardening bag, and the idea of sourcing sustainable fabrics and materials followed through the rest of the design process. I’m so excited with how the shoes turned out and it was so fun collaborating with the Vans team, they made my vision come to life!” Laughlin explained.

The lateral side of the Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin in white/green colorway. CREDIT: Beau_Roulette_VANS_

The Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin collection will be available globally on March 31 via the Vans website and select Vault by Vans retail locations.

