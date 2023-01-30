Crocs & NBA Introduce Limited-Edition All-Star Weekend Echo Clogs With Basketball-Inspired Jibbitz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

As February quickly approaches, Crocs came through with an exciting collaboration just in time for NBA All-Star weekend. The NBA has teamed up with the clog-focused company to release two special-edition clogs to celebrate the annual exhibitions.

The lineup will include the Mega Crush Clog and as well as the footwear brand’s newest silhouette the Echo Clog.

The NBA All-Star Mega Crush clog features a pattern print of NBA team logos on the white uppers, signifying the coming together of the league for the event. The strap bolt appears as a metallic gold basketball logo and heel straps with extra perforations for Jibbitz attachments. Rounding out the look are double-stacked elevated midsoles and treaded gum outsoles.

Designed to keep “streetwear at its core,” the special-edition Echo Clogs arrives with similar details across its lightweight, buoyant uppers. Bearing a slimmer profile, the pairs introduce a rotating nylon velcro strap on the heel, Literide slide-in footbeds and dual-density Cross-lite soles.

Both pairs will come with both NBA logoman attachments and All-Star Jibbitz charms. The NBA All-Star Clogs are now available via the Crocs website and at select global retailers. Prices range from $79.99 to $89.99

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NBA All-Star Weekend will tip off Friday, Feb. 17, with the celebrity game and Rising Stars Challenge. This year will also feature the NBA HBCU Classic with a game between Grambling State and Southern on Feb. 18.

Crocs’ latest addition is one of their many high-profile collaborations. The popular shoe company has worked with SZA, Awake NY, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Balenciaga, Takashi Murakami, Salehe Bembury, Vera Bradley and many more. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

