Miu Miu Reimagines the Iconic New Balance 574 for Spring 2023

An iconic New Balance sneaker now has a new look thanks to Italian luxury label Miu Miu.

For spring ’23, Miu Miu continued its collaboration with New Balance by creating three different versions of the 574. The trio of looks, the brands explained in a statement, were created to “uphold the New Balance heritage” and “effortlessly merged with the Miu Miu handwriting.”

What’s familiar about the shoes are its stacked New Balance x Miu Miu logo on the tongues of all the sneakers, which was first employed on the Miu Miu spring ’22 runway in Paris. What’s new, a joint statement explained, are “elements of deconstruction and reconstruction and of the reinventing of wardrobe archetypes,” which the brand said are “a perfect reflection of Miu Miu’s current mood.” For these three sneakers, Miu Miu reimagined them in fringed blue and marble-effect cognac denim and blanched white leather.