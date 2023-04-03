Kith and Clarks Originals’ 8th St. Collaboration Returns With New Spring Sneaker Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kith and Clarks Originals’ longtime collaboration, 8th St., is returning this spring with a new range of colorful signature sneakers.

For the pair’s spring 2023 collection, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg’s streetwear eye and Clarks’ traditional craftsmanship have merged across new colorways for a trio of sneakers, all retailing for $180-$230 on Clarks and Kith’s websites. One of the returning styles is the trail runner-inspired Breacon, a lace-up shoe with pebbled crepe soles and perforated vamps. The $230 pair’s paneled suede uppers are cast in two new colorways for spring: light and dark gray, as well as a light brown and dark marigold palette.

Kith x Clarks Originals 8th St.’s Breacon sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

The $180 Sandford, a low-top lace-up pair inspired by Clarks‘ first London warehouse, features rubber crepe and EVA soles for added comfort. The pair includes suede uppers with perforated and matte suede paneling, cast in a monochrome light gray and a light tan hue for an easygoing style statement.

Kith x Clarks Originals 8th St.’s Sandford sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Rounding out the duo’s spring collection is the $180 Lockhill, a paneled sneaker named for one of Clarks’ first factories. The retro lace-up pair features paneled suede uppers with lightly rounded, perforated toes and heel padding. The style, which is available in three new colorways — dark blue, yellow and light green, dark brown, pink and tan, and an inky matte blue — features rubber crepe and EVA soles with anatomical footbeds for additional ease.

Kith x Clarks Originals 8th St.’s Lockhill sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Kith’s 8th St. collaboration with Clarks Originals first launched in April 2021, inspired by Fieg’s beginnings stocking Clarks shoes at David Z. in the 1990s. Since then, the pair have teamed up on multiple seasonal collections, as well as a limited-edition Adidas collaboration in 2023. The spring 2023 collection marks the latest launch for both brands, following Clarks’ digital Virtual Arcade for Decentraland’s 2023 Metaverse Fashion Week and Kith’s ongoing retail expansion — including new stores in Miami’s Design District and New York City’s Williamsburg.

