Altuzarra and Keds Drop Grungy Runner and Low-Top Sneakers

Altuzarra and Keds have officially brought their collaboration from the runway to the streets. The duo’s viral collaboration — which first premiered at Joseph Altuzarra’s spring 2o23 fashion show in Sept. 2022 — launched online on Wednesday.

The pair’s collection features Altuzarra’s contemporary take on Keds‘ signature shoes, revamping two styles with a grungy edge. The first is the $180 Renaissance sneaker, featuring a lace-up runner silhouette with rounded counters and ridged brown rubber soles. The retro pair — which comes in both monochrome black and monochrome olive green colorways — includes upper layers of satin, canvas, suede and leather, complete with distressed and ripped fraying for a worn-in appearance.

Keds x Altuzarra’s Renaissance sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Altuzarra

Similar detailing can also be found on the pair’s second shoe: the $140 Champion sneaker, a low-top silhouette with rounded toes and flat rubber soles. Altuzarra and Keds have reimagined the pair with distressed canvas, leather and satin layers, cast in a monochrome white palette for versatile wear. The same style can be found on Keds’ website in an additional monochrome olive green colorway, as well.

Keds x Altuzarra’s Champion sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Altuzarra

As previously mentioned, all four Keds shoes were seen on Altuzarra’s spring 2023 runway, adding a casual edge to the designer’s utilitarian jackets, sharp tailoring and flowing crocheted and printed dresses.

A model walks in Altuzarra’s spring 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

The moment marks the latest brand announcement for both Keds and Altuzarra. In 2022, Altuzarra made headlines when launching its genderless “Altu” line and new Madison Avenue boutique. Meanwhile, Keds has furthered its branding with a slew of collaborations in recent years, dropping co-branded capsule lines with Maisie Wilen, Rifle Paper Co. and Kate Spade New York, among others.

