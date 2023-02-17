Katy Perry Collections Teams Up With Peeps for Easter Bunny-Inspired Sandals

Katy Perry Collections is releasing a new collaboration collection with the iconic candy brand Peeps. The two companies partnered together to release bunny-inspired sandals ahead of Easter.

The collection is inspired by the Peeps’ Easter bunny logo and it celebrates “both brands’ combined love of bright colors and playful designs,” the company shared in a statement to the press.

“Anyone who knows me knows that Easter is one of my favorite holidays!” Katy Perry shared in the brief. “I love bright colors, playfulness, and iconic shapes and motifs, so of course, when the opportunity to have our first brand collab be with Peeps, I had to hop to it! What better way to celebrate spring?”

Katy Perry launches first brands collaboration with Peeps candies. CREDIT: Courtesy of the brand.

The capsule launch features two different styles: the signature Katy Perry Collection Geli thong sandals decorated with peeps bunny as a toe post, and a pair of white pool slides with a bunny pattern in different colors. The Geli sandal will be available in yellow, pink and blue.

The shoes will be available on Feb. 22 for $59 at Katy Perry Collection’s online store, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Amazon, Zappos, BELK, Verishop, and at Von Maur and Showfields in Miami.

As the “Fireworks” singer stated in her press release, this marks the first time they have launched a collaboration with any brand since she acquired ownership of the brand last summer. One can’t help but wonder, after partnering with a candy brand, which one will be next?

