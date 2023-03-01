K-Swiss Teams Up With NYC Menswear Brand Corridor on Tennis Shoe Collab

K-Swiss has teamed up with New York-based menswear band Corridor on a new unisex tennis shoe capsule.

According to Corridor founder Dan Snyder, who happens to be an avid tennis player, the capsule was the result of him wanting to create a “playable performance shoe alongside a sustainable, recycled heritage shoe.”

The result is a capsule including new colorways of K-Swiss’s performance tennis shoe, the SpeedTrac, and its heritage tennis shoe, the Classic 66. Retail prices range from $90 to $140 with sizes ranging from US 3 to US 12.

The K-Swiss x Corridor SpeedTrac sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

For Anna Amador, VP of marketing at K-Swiss, the brand’s mission for this collaboration was to blend the worlds of heritage tennis and performance tennis together in one capsule. “There’s a sweet spot that this collaboration really hits that speaks to what tennis was and what tennis is going to be,” Amador said in a statement. “Corridor brings another element of styling and perspective that curates a poetic execution, and we absolutely love it.”

To bring the capsule to life, the two brands tapped Racquet magazine to create the corresponding editorial campaign, which features the two styles in action on the tennis court.

The new K-Swiss x Corridor sneaker capsule will be available on March 6 exclusively on Kswiss.com, Corridornyc.com, Corridor retail stores in NYC and L.A. and select retailers globally.

This capsule comes as K-Swiss has made several moves over the past few years to further improve its position in the tennis world. One of the ways the company is doing this is through exclusive collaborations.

In an interview last March with K-Swiss director of product and energy Scott Boulton, the executive spoke about the brand’s sneaker collaboration strategy. “K-Swiss has been a sleeping giant for so long,” Boulton told FN at the time. “The strategy is to educate the consumer. Collabs are key for brand elevation and reaching our target consumer. Brand collaborations utilizing key partners will help us engage and connect through the clean executions of our products. That will build our trend equity.”

These shoes are also not the first footwear venture for the menswear label. In March 2020, Corridor launched its first sneaker, the Recess Runner. Designed by Snyder, the running style was handmade in a small, family-owned factory in northern Portugal, using materials sourced from throughout Europe.