Jimmy Choo & ‘Sailor Moon’ Join Forces on Unique Footwear Collection With Boots & Pumps

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the renowned Japanese animation “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon,” Jimmy Choo has teamed up with “Sailor Moon’s” creator Naoko Takeuchi on a capsule collection inspired by bold individuality and female empowerment. The collection frames the anime’s pop culture influence through the quintessential Jimmy Choo prism of luxury and glamour.

Offering a unique collection of footwear and accessories, the Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection takes inspiration from the manga’s key characters, the Sailor Guardians, including Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus and Sailor Moon, alongside their mentor cat, Luna.

The shoe lineup features a selection of boots, heels and pumps. The Sailor Moon boots arrive in a knee-high stretch silhouette, complete with a vibrant pink lacquered kick-heel, followed by green Sailor Jupiter lace-up leather combat boots, complete with a rubber lug sole and block heel.

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon Knee-High Boots.

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Jupiter Lace-Up Leather Combat Boots.

Rounding out the boot offering is the Sailor Mercury ankle boots, designed in glossy patent leather. The collection also includes red Sailor Mars high heels and satin Sailor Venus platform pumps in a vibrant orange.

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Mercury ankle boots.

Alongside the collection, artworks from Takeuchi’s Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon will decorate the walls of Jimmy Choo flagship stores around the world, complete with iridescent limited-edition packaging. The brand has also enlisted DJ Honey Dijon, who has created two original tracks, inspired by Sailor Moon.

The new Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection will be available to purchase on Feb. 14 on Jimmy Choo’s website.

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Mars Pumps.

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Venus Platform Pumps.

