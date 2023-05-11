How to Shop the Mugler x H&M Collection In-Stores, Online and More

H&M’s hotly-anticipated new designer collaboration with Mugler is finally live. The brand’s newest capsule line follows its extensive range of limited-edition collections made with high-fashion labels and celebrities, including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Erdem, Madonna, Giambattista Valli, Simone Rocha and Lanvin.

The new range, which retails from $30-$749, is a collaborative effort between H&M and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. The pair’s range, inspired by Mugler’s archives and Cadwallader’s revived designs, features a wide array of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and separates — including power-shouldered jackets and coats, cutout pants, corseted dresses and spiral-paneled denim in varying hues of blue, black, pink and lime green. Rounding out the range are a variety of accessories, including a large black tote bag, angled black boots, sheer tights, stockings and gloves and a variety of sculptural silver jewelry — most pieces shaped like Mugler’s signature “Angel” star.

H&M x Mugler’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

In the past, H&M’s designer collaborations have led to intense shopping frenzies both on and offline — from products selling out in seconds to intense in-store battles (who can forget the 2015 viral videos where shoppers brawled for the H&M x Balmain line?). However, we’ve narrowed down the best methods for shopping for the collection so you don’t have to.

H&M x Mugler’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

Currently, the line’s full range is available on H&M’s website, though several pieces have already sole out in one or all sizes. One piece from each style is limited to one per customer to further allow everyone the chance to shop, and returns can only be made with your receipt within 7 days of the purchase with their original condition and tags attached. When it comes to returns, online returns must be made in-store or by mail with your receipt within 7 days of receiving your order. Most importantly, the pieces must be in a resalable condition — which means no damages, stains, alterations or worn or washed conditions, and all tags and labels must still be attached.

H&M x Mugler’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

When it comes to in-store shopping, however, it’s another story. Currently, customers are being directed to a waiting system via color-coded wristbands, with 25 each in a 10-minute time slot. Similarly to online, one piece of each style is limited to one per customer. The collection is also available in only six H&M locations in the U.S., which you can find listed below.

California: Americana at Brand, 891 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

California: Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067

California: Irvine Spectrum Center, Irvine, CA 92618

Florida: 551 Lincoln Rd., Miami, FL 33139

Georgia: 231 18th St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

Illinois: 840 North Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

New York: 4 Times Square, 1472 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

New York: H&M Williamsburg, 92 N. 6th St., New York, NY 11249

New York: H&M Fifth Avenue, 589 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10017

Texas: The Galleria, 5135 W. Alabama, Space 5221, Houston, TX 77056

H&M and Mugler‘s new collaboration is now live online. The pair toasted their new line with a launch party in West Hollywood, where guests including Kylie Jenner, Adam Lambert, Symone, Gigi Goode and Everett Williams mingled and shopped the new line while enjoying music by Shaun Ross. The collaborative collection between H&M and the French luxury brand — currently led by Casey Cadwallader — features a range of $30-$749 womenswear, menswear and various accessories, now live on H&M’s website.

PHOTOS: Discover H&M x Mugler’s full collaboration line and campaign in the gallery.