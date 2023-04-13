Vans World Team With Gucci Town on Roblox’s Shoe Scavenger Hunt

Gucci and Vans have come together for the first collaboration between their Roblox worlds, Gucci Town x Vans World. Now users can go on a scavenger hunt to collect fabrics and patterns, bringing the Gucci Continuum x Vans to life in the Metaverse.

Once all the swatches are collected, special items can be redeemed in each world – either a shoe accessory or a skateboard backpack – and worn by the Roblox avatars for personal customization.

Vans x Gucci Roblox customizable items and icons. CREDIT: Vans

Launched in September 2021, Vans World provides fans with a Vans shoe customizer to create their own unique style and a full skate shop to build their perfect board on Roblox. The immersive experience features various activities, such as skateboarding and shopping.

Similarly, Gucci Town was unveiled in May 2022, and it represents a dynamic space for building connections through shared creative experiences. Following its takeover by Miley Cyrus and Manchester City’s midfielder Jack Grealish, Gucci Town continues to evolve for those seeking the unexpected in conversation with the House’s trajectory into the future.

Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system developed by Roblox Corporation that allows users to program games and also play games created by other users.

The Gucci Town x Vans World scavenger hunt will be available to explore beginning today through May 13.

Vans x Gucci Roblox world. CREDIT: Vans

