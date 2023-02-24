Fila to Release Sneaker Range Inspired by Characters from Nickelodeon’s ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’

Fila has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to launch a special collection of “Rocko’s Modern Life” inspired footwear.

The collection, which will be offered exclusively for Fila.com, Foot Locker and Champs Sports starting Feb. 28, features three sneakers adorned with familiar faces from the beloved Nickelodeon series including Rocko, Heffer and Filburt.

Styles include the RML Rocko x Renno, RML Heffer x F-13 and RML Filburt x Original Fitness. Crafted in nylon and suede, the RML Rocko x Renno were designed in a coral hue that is a nod to Rocko’s footwear. The quarter features a vibrant graphic design that mimics the character’s colorful signature shirt. As a finishing touch, the sneakers are playfully embellished with images of Rocko and his dog Spunky.

The RML Heffer x F-13 features red, light yellow and lavender hues, the colors of Rocko’s best friend Heffer Wolfe. The high-top shoe includes pony hair detailing on the strap and red and purple hues to pay homage to his trademark suspenders and red pants, while the character himself makes an appearance on the Fila flag.

And the RML Filburt x Original Fitness echoes Filburt’s turquoise skin and green shell with turquoise ovals are cleverly incorporated into the silhouette, His famous blue glasses appear on the heel, while an image of Filburt can also be seen sitting atop the Fila flag.

All styles include “Rocko’s Modern Life” and Fila logo treatments on the tongue, heel, upper and sock liners, as well as custom packaging to spotlight each featured character. The Renno styles retail for $100 (men’s), $90 (kids); the Original Fitness for $85 (men’s), $75 (kids); the F-13 for $90 (men’s), $80 (kids).

To bring this collaboration to life and to further connect to the series’ devoted audiences, Fila and Nickelodeon tapped Carlos Alazraqui, who voiced the character of Rocko, to share his memories of playing the character over the past 30 years, while also highlighting the new collaboration.