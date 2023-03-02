×
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches ‘Project Rock’ Girl Dad PR 5 Sneakers Dedicated to His Daughters

By Amina Ayoud
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Project Rock” is launching the Girl Dad PR 5 sneaker dedicated to daughters and their fathers this Thursday, March 2. 

The release, in collaboration with Under Armour, celebrates the power of daughters, who give dads a greater sense of strength, spirit and purpose in every step of the work that they put in.

The Girl Dad PR 5 features a gray, black and light blue colorway with pops of hot pink that accent the pair. The meaningful kicks were created with a durable engineered mesh upper, plush knit collar for maximum comfort, molded TPU heel-to-midfoot strap, and the UA HOVR™ cushioning to reduce impact. On each sole sat the head of a raging bull embossed into the tread in light blue.

As a girl dad himself, Johnson’s experiences shaped the making of the collection.

“A tribute to our daughters, who inspire us fathers. The word “TIJASI” represents my three girls, and is embedded in the sole of the Girl Dad shoe to represent the power of all of our daughters and the privilege we have of being a girl dad,” said Johnson.

“TIJASI” pulls the first two letters of Johnson’s three daughters’ first names: Tiana, Jasmine, and Simone.

“Project Rock” reflects that sentiment, training gear engineered to help you push past boundaries and earn sweat equity. The initiative aims to promote grit, determination, hard work and most importantly, disruption; and aims to inspire athletes to disrupt the status quo in their own lives, in and outside of the gym. Under the collective, Johnson has created a variety of sneakers and athletic wear that is aimed at making the wearer feel their best.

The Girl Dad PR 5 is will be available for men and women, available to purchase online at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and at select global retailers.

