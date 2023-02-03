Drake’s Lifestyle Brand OVO Taps Lil Wayne for NFL Capsule Collection Campaign Ahead of the Super Bowl

Drake’s lifestyle brand October’s Very Own, otherwise known as OVO, has collaborated with the National Football League to deliver an officially licensed capsule collection featuring co-branded apparel for select teams.

The rapper and athlete-backed collection will be available for purchase starting today, just in time for the Super Bowl LVII scheduled for next Sunday, Feb. 12.

Ahead of the release, OVO shared a campaign shoot featuring Lil Wayne repping the Green Bay Packers and Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher wearing merchandise for the Buffalo Bills. The Canadian brand also tapped fellow Canadian NFL stars for the campaign including Jevon Holland, safety for the Miami Dolphins, and Neville Gallimore, defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys.

Items featured in the collection include oversized letterman jackets, sweats, logo hoodies featuring the OVO brand’s signature logo and T-shirts from a variety of football teams including the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. All items come in a variety of styles and colors and include various sizes from small to XXXL.

The OVO X NFL collection is available via the NFL website and OVO’s physical and online store.

The Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb.12 and be televised by Fox. It will be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi. No announcements have been made as to who will perform the National Anthem, or which brands will release commercials during the occasion — one of the more humorous and viral parts of the program beyond the halftime show, which has created clickable moments for many top brands including Planet Fitness, T-Mobile, Doritos, Sabra, Hellmann’s, Progressive and even Calvin Klein. Rihanna will be this year’s halftime show performer.

