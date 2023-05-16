Dr. Martens Taps Artist Fuyuki Kanai for Illustrated 1460 Boots for Pride 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens is entering Pride Month with its latest artistic collaboration.

The British shoe brand has tapped Japanese illustrator Fuyuki Kanai as its Pride 2023 partner, releasing a co-branded version of its hit 1460 boots to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The $180 style , titled “Fuyuki For Pride 1460,” features smooth black and white leather uppers covered in a comic strip-style print of various inclusive and queer individuals and couples. Rounded toes and woven black front laces complete the pair with a utilitarian flair.

Dr. Martens’ x Fuyuki Kanai 1460 boots for Pride 2023. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

For a signature Dr. Martens spin, the style is complete with its signature rounded toes, welt stitching and faintly translucent stacked ridged rubber soles. However, they’re given a limited-edition twist: the brand’s staple woven AirWair heel loops and stitching are cast with a deep red hue for a tonal pop of color.

Dr. Martens’ x Fuyuki Kanai 1460 boots for Pride 2023. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Kanai’s launch with the brand also marks its first Pride 2023 entry, with more footwear styles to be released in partnerships with two other queer artists in the coming weeks.

Dr. Martens has also leaned into its ongoing partnership with The Trevor Project — the world’s largest organization that focuses on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQIA+ youth — for the occasion. The brand has committed a $200,000 donation to the organization within their sixth year of partnership.

Dr. Martens’ x Fuyuki Kanai 1460 boots for Pride 2023. CREDIT: Dr. Martens