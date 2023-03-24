Dr. Martens Creates Colorful Footwear Collection Inspired by ‘BT21’

Dr. Martens collaborated with “BT21” on a collection of footwear and apparel that plays with the boundaries of art, music and style.

The effort inspired by “BT21’s” beloved characters is a fluid approach to creativity in a collision of music, illustration and timeless design. Built to inspire the next generation, the collection utilizes some of Dr. Martens’ most classic models including the 1460 boot, 1461 oxford, 2976 Chelsea boot and the classic Box backpack as canvases for the colorful collaboration.

Dr. Martens x BT21 collection. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Each design features playfully hand-drawn-style illustrations of “BT21” characters Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Tata and Cooky that reflect the fun-loving, lighthearted energy that have made these BT21 characters universally loved.

Each style’s silhouette is also constructed with a mix of classic black leather, along with purple-tinted Arcadia leather made of a rub-off material that will change color to a deeper purple and build a character with wear.

Dr. Martens x BT21 collection. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Co-created by Line Friends and K-Pop sensation BTS, “BT21” consists of 8 different charming characters based on original sketches made by each BTS members. The name “BT21” is a combination of the group’s name BTS and the 21st Century. Line Friends offers diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property.

Dr. Martens x BT21 collection. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens x BT21 collection. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band rose to popularity in late 2016 with their song “Blood Sweat & Tears ” and continued to receive major recognition for their music worldwide since then. The boy group are also global brand ambassador for the likes of top brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Valentino and Bottega Veneta among others.

Dr. Martens x BT21 sprig 2023 collection will be available in a full range of adult sizes at drmartens.com and in select stores beginning Thursday, March 30, with prices ranging from $140 to $190.

