Marvel and Crocs Join Forces on Spider-Man-Inspired Collection With Web-Slinging Clogs & Custom Jibbitz

Marvel and Crocs are letting you unleash your inner superhero — thanks to their latest collaboration.

The duo has debuted a new footwear collection inspired by Marvel’s iconic superhero, Spider-Man.

The forthcoming Marvel Spider-Man collection by Crocs will include three footwear styles — the Ghost Spider Classic Clog, All-Terrain Clog and the Team Spider-Man Echo. Each silhouette will arrive with an assortment of Jibbitz charms that pay tribute to the web-slinging superhero.

The All-Terrain Clog from the Marvel x Crocs Spider-Man collection. CREDIT: Crocs/Shawn Jin

The All-Terrain Clog arrives with a red foam upper that mimics the design of Spider-Man’s suit. The silhouette is complete with a rugged outsole and turbo strap that adjusts to your every move and shows off a webbed design on the uppers and straps.

The Ghost-Spider Classic Clog from the Marvel x Crocs Spider-Man collection. CREDIT: Crocs/Shawn Jin

The Ghost-Spider Classic Clog features striking colors and Crocs’ lightweight comfort. These super clogs are a must-have for Ghost-Spider fans looking to swing through the city in all-day comfort and style.

The Team Spider-Man Echo from the Marvel x Crocs Spider-Man collection. CREDIT: Crocs/Shawn Jin

Just like Miles Morales, these Team Spider-Man Echo Clogs are anything but ordinary. With a LiteRide drop-in footbed and sporty inspiration, these fully molded clogs will keep you looking as fresh as the SuperHero.

Ranging from $55-80, the Marvel Spider-Man Collection by Crocs will be available soon at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and globally on Crocs.com.

Although polarizing, Crocs have made a comeback for better or worse as many have shifted their lenses towards easy-going footwear with an emphasis on comfort. Based in Colorado, Crocs has expanded their horizons massively, offering a wide variety of inventory from their original clog style to flip-flops, slides and versatile wedges.

Crocs’ latest addition with Marvel is one of their many high-profile collaborations. The popular shoe company has worked with Awake NY, Bad Bunny, SZA, Post Malone, Balenciaga, Takashi Murakami, Salehe Bembury, Vera Bradley and many more. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.