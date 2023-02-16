Crocs Drops Minecraft Collection Featuring Exclusive Jibbitz

Crocs collaborated with Minecraft to create gamer-worthy footwear and Jibbitz that will transport you into the wonderful geometric world of the beloved sandbox game.

Crocs x Minecraft clogs. CREDIT: via Crocs

The playful video game-inspired collection includes four unique clog and one slide styles featuring earthy tones and creatures featured in Minecraft. Certain styles of the clog come with a cushy elevated sole that gives the style a sort of platform quality.

Each clog also features a Minecraft logo Jibbitz charm on the backstrap, a quirky Creeper rivet and an easy slip-on slip-off construction for ease of wear. Prints on each shoe include a gaggle of Creepers ready to explode set on a gray background, a grassy field featuring red cubic mushrooms. Another colorway features an all-gray print featuring animals and various mobs from the game including wolves and more Creepers.

Crocs x Minecraft clogs. CREDIT: via Crocs

Crocs x Minecraft slides. CREDIT: via Crocs

As usual, every style of shoe is lightweight, easy to clean and water-friendly, prioritizing comfort no matter the circumstances.

Along with the funky new footwear, Crocs and Minecraft have also created a myriad of exclusive Jibbitz of colorful creatures and mobs for endless customizable possibilities. The new squarish Jibbitz come in a pack of five and include a pig, Enderman, TNT blocks, and Steve among others. Whether you’re trying out survival mode, mining diamonds, or raiding nearby villages, Crocs seemingly has fans of the franchise covered for wherever their gameplay brings them.

Crocs x Minecraft Jibbitz. CREDIT: via Crocs

The Crocs x Minecraft collection including clogs, slides, and Jibbitz can be purchased on the Crocs website in a variety of sizes.

