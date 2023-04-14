Karol G & Crocs Team Up on New Jibbitz Collection

Crocs and Karol G are back at it with another cool collaboration.

The comfort shoe brand has linked up with the Colombian artist again, following a debut of two signature styles back in February for Valentine’s Day. Karol G’s new Jibbitz charms pay homage to the singer’s heritage and fourth album, “Mañana Será Bonito.”

The 32-year-old star — who will appear as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this week — made sure to design a heart inspired by Colombia’s flag as an ode to her roots. Naturally, she also included the title of her hit album, which became the first entirely Spanish-language album by a female artist to ever reach Billboard’s No. 1 spot last month.

Campaign photos of Karol G show the singer-songwriter modeling the style from a beach setting. Along with colorful clogs, which she paired with white socks, she’s wearing a cream sweatshirt and matching shorts featuring a fun design. Her pink-red tresses also coordinate with her shoes.

Karol G is just the latest celebrity to co-design Jibbitz for Crocs. Notably, the popular brand has tapped other stars like Saweetie, Ruby Rose, Post Malone and Justin Bieber. The brand is also known for collaborating with other brands, ranging from Hidden Valley Ranch and Sweethearts to Kurt Geiger.

Discover more Crocs collaborations in the gallery.