Hello Kitty Brings Pink Fashion Magic to Crocs With New Collaboration

Hello Kitty is bringing her magic touch to Crocs for the footwear brand’s newest collaboration.

Sanrio’s feline fashionista is the latest collaborator with the comfort shoe brand, showcasing her affinity for pink in an iteration of its staple Classic Clogs. The style features its traditional molded foam uppers with adjustable heel straps and perforated toes. For a whimsical touch, the pair is covered in a pink and purple-hued print of hearts and rainbows, as well as Kitty and her cartoon friends Badtz-Maru and My Melody.

Hello Kitty x Crocs’ Classic clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Hello Kitty x Crocs’ campaign. CREDIT: Crocs

The collaboration is available in a range of sizes at varying price points. The adult sizes retail for $60, while kids’ pairs retail for $50 and toddlers’ for $45.

Hello Kitty x Crocs’ campaign. CREDIT: Crocs

All of the styles are now live on Crocs’ website, along with two 5-count packs of themed Jibbitz charms; a $20 pack with charms shaped like Kitty and her friends Cinnamoroll, Chococat, LittleTwinStars and Pompompurin, and a $25 set with two Kittys and her accessories which will be available in the future.

Hello Kitty x Crocs’ campaign. CREDIT: Crocs

Hello Kitty x Crocs is the latest collaborative effort by Crocs this year. Since the brand experienced an intense revival at the start of the 2020’s — notably earning the Classic Clog the Shoe of the Year award at the 2021 FNAA’s — it’s raised its slate of collaborators, ranging from established fashion brands to celebrities. Popular launches have included Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo, 7-Eleven, MCM and Kurt Geiger, among numerous others.

Hello Kitty’s Crocs collaboration also follows a slew of recent launches by Crocs, including Luke Combs, Vera Bradley, “Harry Potter,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Vineyard Vines — as well as its hit sold-out ongoing collaboration with Salehe Bembury.

