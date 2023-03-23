Crocs & Dreamville Create Varsity-Inspired Collection Ahead of Music Festival

Crocs has added yet another collaboration to their star-studded resume. This time around, they have partnered with Dreamville, a record label co-founded by rapper J. Cole under the umbrella of Interscope Records and Universal Music Group. From Ari Lennox to Cozz to JID to EarthGang, the roster is full of heavy hitters.

The Crocs team worked with the Director of Design for Dreamville Apparel, Raeana Anaïs, to create a varsity-inspired collection that represents the brand authentically.

In a press release, Anaïs said, “We always challenge ourselves to design something new and exciting, and Crocs gave us the freedom to build a clog we love. When you then add these being available in Amazon stores, Dreamville can really expand our reach and impact more fans than ever before.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect as Dreamville gears up for its annual outdoor weekend music celebration held in Raleigh, North Carolina, taking place April 1 -2. According to its mission, “As a proud Black-owned music festival, Dreamville continues to emphasize community, diversity, and inclusivity throughout the onsite fan experience each spring.”

Each footwear design encompasses the brand’s incredibly light 360-degree comfort, pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit and customizable with Jibbitz charms like the letters D-R-E-A-M. The dynamic pairs are inspired by the varsity and collegiate aesthetic, paying homage to each artist’s hometown.

The Crocs x Dreamville collection also includes clothing inspired by varsity sports, which will feature a range of items such as coach’s varsity jackets, crewnecks, joggers, t-shirts, and other apparel. These products will be available in limited quantities at the pop-up shop in Raleigh March 29-31, with any unsold items becoming available for purchase online at Dreamville.com. Additionally, Dreamville plans to release new seasonal pieces in the upcoming months.

Starting today, the limited-edition Crocs x Dreamville pieces are available through Amazon, Crocs.com, and Dreamville.com.