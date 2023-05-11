Converse Releases New Fragment Weapon Sneakers in Cool-Hued Streetwear Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has tapped Fragment for its latest designer collaboration.

In partnership with designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, the sneaker brand has just launched its newest capsule collection with his streetwear label, Fragment — now available on the Converse website. Cast in cool hues of white, black and varying shades of blue, the Converse x FRGMT range features two loose-fitting T-shirts, a color-blocked wool varsity jacket and a French Terry hoodie, retailing between $50-$200.

Converse x Fragment’s Weapon sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The centerpiece for the range is the duo’s Converse x FRGMT Weapon sneaker: a $140 style with smooth paneled leather uppers in sporty hues of black, white and cobalt blue. The sold-out pair features the Weapon’s signature high-top uppers and rounded toes, complete with Converse’s signature Weapon-branded woven tongue labels. Woven laces cinch the pair with a sharp finish, complemented by its base: flat off-white rubber soles. The style also includes Converse’s signature Star Chevron logo for a retro touch.

Related Johnny Wujek Talks Armitron Watches, Katy Perry's First Met Gala and the Power of Colorful Shoes Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons' New Collaboration Features Lace-Up Heels, Romantic Sandals & More Wolford and No. 21 Collaborate on Sleek Day-to-Night Shapewear Collection

Converse x Fragment’s Weapon sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse’s Fragment collaboration marks its latest co-branded launch in a wide slate of capsule collections. Previously, the heritage sneaker brand also launched collections with Commercial des Garcons Play, Sky High Farm Workwear, Patta and LFC. The brand’s also continued its favored position with celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and Willow Smith.

In April, the brand also made waves after launching its Converse AS-1 Pro sneaker with Olympic skateboarder Alexis Sablone.

“It means a lot for me personally, but also the more visibility the better,” Sablone told FN‘s Peter Verry. “Young girls get to see that this is path, this is a possibility. You want to have a shoe and design that shoe, push. It’s possible if you push. The importance of that can’t be understated.”

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities wearing Converse sneakers in the gallery.