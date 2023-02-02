Converse Celebrates Black History Month With ‘Black Joy’ Collection

Converse has launched its latest campaign for Black History Month. This year, the brand wanted to celebrate Black Joy, focusing on “the healing, freedom and joy found in nature” with a collection inspired by all things outdoors.

The Black Joy campaign comes with a collective commitment to amplify Black voices and celebrate joy, freedom, and diversity of experience. This campaign builds on Converse’s previous Latin Heritage Month initiative, Mi Gente, committed to supporting and celebrating inclusivity and diverse communities, and “supporting the next generation of creatives,” as the brand shared in a statement.

Converse announced its focus on creating more access and opportunity within the company and the community to honor Black heritage. Since 2015, the brand has donated nearly $3.7 million in grants to support the Black community.

Converse launched its Black Joy Collection for Black History Month. CREDIT: Converse

The campaign also marks the release of the 2023 Black Joy collection.

Created by Converse’s Black teammates, the collection features popular sneakers and streetwear apparel re-envisioned in botanical camo patterns with custom graphic jacquard, leather and suede details, as well as brass and gold hardware updating different models including Run Star Motion CX, the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star and Chuck Taylor All Star Construct.

As per clothing, the collection’s apparel styles include the brand’s classic tee in an off-white shade with an outdoor-inspired design, a classic hoodie in a floral camo motif and a women’s crew pullover in black with a botanical camo pattern.

As is usual for this brand, the models featured in the campaign are also multi-talented artists that represent Converse’s and the campaign’s values. From Michael Washington, founder of Usal Project, a community that provides inclusive workshops and retreats focused on the outdoors, sustainability and wellness, to Gage Crismond, co-founder of Ebony Beach Club, an organization that aims to create “a more inclusive and colorful beach environment,”, and Naja Crawford, who specialized in creating mentorship and healing programs for young people through art and wellness.

More information on Converse’s community commitments and partner organizations can be found at https://www.converse.com/c/black-joy.

