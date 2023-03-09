Cole Haan Teams Up With Atmos for Second Collaboration on 5.ZERØGRAND Wing Oxfords & GrandPrø Crossover Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cole Haan and streetwear brand Atmos have teamed up again on a new version of two of the brand’s preppiest shoes.

The duo’s reunion reimagines two styles, primarily Haan’s signature 5.ZERØGRAND Wing Oxfords. The classic style features Wingtip-perforated uppers with almond-shaped toes, complete with classic Ghillie front laces and a back pull tab. Haan and Atmos’ new take on the shoe brings those features a sharp contrast with paneled ivory leather and black suede uppers, completed by laces in a brown and black hue.

Cole Haan x Atmos’ 5.ZERØGRAND Wing Oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

The $240 style’s signature flex-grooved rubber outsole is cast in a matching cream hue, creating a light base for the set. However, it does still incorporate the style’s signature comfort-focused features, including its ZERØGRAND 5.0 diamond-shaped midsoles, EVA midsoles and footbed cushions and welt cutouts.

Cole Haan x Atmos’ 5.ZERØGRAND Wing Oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

The same color palette can also be seen in Haan and Atmos’ co-branded Atmos GrandPrø Crossover sneaker. The $200 style features similar paneled uppers in ivory leather and black suede, complete with wingtip detailing and brown and black laces. However, the basketball-inspired pair differs from the Oxfords from its base: A flat cream rubber sole, complete with stacked heel clips and cushioned GRANDFØAM midsoles.

Cole Haan x Atmos’ GrandPrø Crossover sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Both pairs emphasize the merge of comfort and dress styles, with sharp neutral hues inspired by formal furniture. Each shoe is currently available on Haan’s website.

Haan and Atmos’ launch follows their first limited-edition release in May 2022: an ØriginalGrand Oxford redesign, featuring mixed animal-printed uppers. It also follows Haan’s third running shoe collection launch, which included four shoes released in January 2023.

