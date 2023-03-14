Christian Cowan Launches $2,500 Teletubbies Boots & Apparel Collection

London designer Christian Cowan has collaborated with the iconic children’s show “Teletubbies” to create an exclusive capsule collection featuring apparel and shoes inspired by the lovable characters in classic styles.

Dubbed “The collab you didn’t know you needed..” Christian Cowan x Teletubbies plays on campy fashions and Y2K aesthetics, marrying the two in a seamless manner that honors the show in a nostalgic manner. The star of the multi-piece collection seems to be the neon green pointed-toe boots inspired by the look of Dipsy, one of the cutesie main characters in the show.

Christian Cowan x Teletubbies ‘Dipsy’ boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan/Mega

The boots are made of plush material with zip-up closures and feature Dipsy’s antennae-laden head sitting on the top of each boot complete with arms stretched out wide. The pair are undoubtedly a statement-making moment, equipped with pointed toes all sat atop stiletto heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches or more. The boots are currently available on Christian Cowan’s website, and retail for a whopping $2,500.

Related Mary J. Blige Puts Edge on Lux Leather Trend With Balmain Blazer, Leggings & Studded Ankle Boots on 'Sherri' Show The 34 Best Ankle Boots for Women to Wear This Winter Sam Smith Grooves in '80s Reebok Sneakers & Double Denim With Boyfriend Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan x Teletubbies. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan/Mega

Christian Cowan x Teletubbies. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan/Mega

“When deciding what our next collaboration would be, we were throwing around lots of pop culture icons,” wrote Cowan in a post made to the brand’s official Instagram account on March 11. “Then it struck us, let’s do THE icons.”

Apparel in the collection ranges from denim jackets and jeans to t-shirts and hoodies featuring screen prints of the characters alongside models in a ’90s-inspired fashion campaign. The campaign images are inspired by legendary photographer Richard Avedon’s work.

Christian Cowan x Teletubbies campaign images. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan/Mega

Christian Cowan x Teletubbies campaign images. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan/Mega