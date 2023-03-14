Christian Cowan Launches $2,500 Teletubbies Boots & Apparel Collection

London designer Christian Cowan has collaborated with the iconic children’s show “Teletubbies” to create an exclusive capsule collection featuring apparel and shoes inspired by the lovable characters in classic styles.
Dubbed “The collab you didn’t know you needed..” Christian Cowan x Teletubbies plays on campy fashions and Y2K aesthetics, marrying the two in a seamless manner that honors the show in a nostalgic manner. The star of the multi-piece collection seems to be the neon green pointed-toe boots inspired by the look of Dipsy, one of the cutesie main characters in the show.
The boots are made of plush material with zip-up closures and feature Dipsy’s antennae-laden head sitting on the top of each boot complete with arms stretched out wide. The pair are undoubtedly a statement-making moment, equipped with pointed toes all sat atop stiletto heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches or more. The boots are currently available on Christian Cowan’s website, and retail for a whopping $2,500.
“When deciding what our next collaboration would be, we were throwing around lots of pop culture icons,” wrote Cowan in a post made to the brand’s official Instagram account on March 11. “Then it struck us, let’s do THE icons.”
Apparel in the collection ranges from denim jackets and jeans to t-shirts and hoodies featuring screen prints of the characters alongside models in a ’90s-inspired fashion campaign. The campaign images are inspired by legendary photographer Richard Avedon’s work.