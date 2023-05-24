Calvin Klein Launches ‘This Is Love’ Collection With Brandon Flynn and Amandla Stenberg for Pride 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Calvin Klein is bringing its signature minimalism a colorfully inclusive spin for Pride Month this year.

In its newest Pride collection, the brand is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with a new “This Is Love” collection, featuring a wide range of mens’ and womens’-sized pieces.

Inspired by the unity, authenticity and close-knit nature of the LGBTQIA+ community, the $18 to $140 range features a gradient palette in hues of red, orange, tonal yellows and blues in both matte and color-blocked silhouettes across underwear, loungewear, separates and several styles of sunglasses.

Brandon Flynn stars in Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Amandla Stenberg stars in Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

The launch also comes accompanied by a viral new campaign, titled “Let It Out.” Shot by Karim Sadli, the black-and-white imagery finds actors Brandon Flynn and Amandla Stenberg wearing the collection while posing in the theme of joyful self-expression.

Related Coach Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride with Inclusive Campaign and New Colorful Sneakers, Sandals & More Hush Puppies x Free Mom Hugs Release Colorful Pride Collection Sneakers With Heartwarming Messages Converse Pride Collection 2023 & Big Freedia Celebrate Individuality With Colorful Sneakers

Amandla Stenberg stars in Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s Pride collection and campaign are also accompanied by the brand’s latest nonprofit partnerships, as it’s donated over $220,000 to organizations including the Transgender Law Center, PFLAG National and ILGA World so far this year — as well as $55,000 to BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation via Calvin Klein Australia and the PVH Foundation.

The brand notably partners with these organizations not just financially, but also personally, as they provide resources to the brand’s identifying employees worldwide.

Brandon Flynn stars in Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Two T-shirts in the collection also feature “Show Up For Trans Youth” and “Empower Each Other” graphics, respectively made in support of the Transgender Law Center and ILGA World.

Amandla Stenberg stars in Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Karim Sadli/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is the latest brand to launch a collection for the Pride 2023 season. In addition to the New York-based label, limited-edition products, capsules and co-branded collections have been released by a range of brands, including Vans, Converse, Coach, Parke & Ronen and Teva.

Calvin Klein’s Pride 2023 collection is now available on the brand’s website.