Birkenstock 1774 & Fear of God Join Forces to Launch ‘Los Feliz’ Slides

Birkenstock’s latest collaboration is exuding California cool, thanks to Fear of God.

The California-based label, founded by the 2021 FNAA Designer of the Year Jerry Lorenzo, has partnered with Birkenstock on a new style within its special projects-focused 1774 unit. The style, titled the Los Feliz, combines Birkenstock’s practicality with Fear of God’s relaxed ease in a slip-on slide silhouette.

Birkenstock x Fear of God’s campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

“We’re always attempting to create a product that’s rooted in function and necessity, that is preceded by a clear aesthetic point of view,” Lorenzo shared in a statement.

The Los Feliz is inspired by its namesake hills in Los Angeles, featuring a deep cork heel cup with rounded, flat translucent rubber outsoles. Giving the pair Lorenzo’s signature contemporary varnish is a thick flap-style upper strap, available in tonal suede and wool felt textures in hues of Ash, Taupe and Cement. Additionally, kids’ sizes will be released in Taupe suede and Cement wool felt, as well — the first 1774 line to include children’s styles.

Birkenstock x Fear of God’s campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

All shoes in the collaboration will have varied launch dates as they are released to the public. The suede adult and children’s-sized Los Feliz shoes will be launched on Fear of God and 1774’s websites on Jan. 25, as well as select retailers on Jan. 27. Similarly, the adult and children’s wool iterations will launch online on Feb. 22 exclusively on Fear of God’s site, with a retail launch on Feb. 24.

Birkenstock x Fear of God’s campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

“We are pleased to join forces with Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God for an effortlessly versatile collection of elevated craftsmanship,” said Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert in a statement. “The Los Feliz sandal is a sleek and tangible expression of both brands shared guiding principles of intentionality and inclusivity. By fusing the Birkenstock footbed and single strap design with Fear of God’s distinct and refined aesthetic, we continue to foster innovation with likeminded visionaries.”

Birkenstock’s launch with Fear of God is the latest in its runaway line of popular collaborations. In the last several years, the label has made waves through its two co-branded collections with Manolo Blahnik — earning the 2022 FNAA Collaboration of the Year Award — as well as collaborations with brands including Valentino, Rick Owens, Dior and Proenza Schouler.

