Bad Bunny and Adidas Collaborate on Spring Campus Flower Truck and Events Space for Coachella 2023

Bad Bunny took over the first day of Coachella’s 2023 festival with his viral headlining performance. However, that wasn’t all; the musician also made his Adidas partnership and new sneaker release part of the occasion, as well.

Prior to the festival, a Bad Bunny-themed flower truck was sent around Indio, Calif., on Thursday. The vehicle allowed fans who found the truck to receive a flower with an attached QR code, allowing them to purchase one of 50 early-released pairs of Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Campus sneaker’s newest colorway, the dusty green “Wild Moss.”

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s flower truck. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

On Friday, Bad Bunny and Adidas launched the Spring Campus greenhouse, modeled in the spirit of springtime with over 50,000 flowers. Themed after Bad Bunny’s colorful personal style, the space celebrated the “Wild Moss” Campus shoes with a launch where guests could purchase the footwear in-person or through Adidas’ Confirmed App. Visitors included Damian Lillard, Jalen Green, Nia Dennis, Chente Ydrach, Shareef Grady, Xochitl Gomez and Kate Ahn.

Adidas x Bad Bunny’s Spring Campus greenhouse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The occasion culminated on Friday night with Bad Bunny’s viral Coachella set, where he became the first Latin American solo artist and the first Spanish-language musician to headline the event. While onstage, he performed his hit songs “Me Porto Bonito,” “Moscow Mule,” “La Difícil,” “La Santa,” “Neverita” and “Te Boté,” wearing a custom multicolored ERL puffer jacket and pants with athletic sneakers.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at Day 1 of Coachella’s 2023 music festival in Indio, Calif., on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

However, this isn’t Coachella’s final Bad Bunny moment. The musician — and Spring Campus — will return for the festival’s second weekend on April 21-23.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

