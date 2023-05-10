Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Adizero Capsule Collection Brings Four Performance Running Sneakers

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have entered the performance running sneakers conversation.

With their new capsule called Adizero, the footwear brand and the Japanese designer are bringing four new dynamic sneaker silhouettes including the Y-3 Boston 11, the Y-3 Takumi Sen 9, the Y-3 Ultraboost Light and the Y-3 Runner 4D FWD.

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 Boston 11. CREDIT: NUREG GmbH

Each pair features three brushstroke stripes, an Adidas design staple, and Yohji Yamamoto’s signature details.

Cushy soles and a chunky silhouette are also features found on each pair, making them a mix of fashion and function.

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 Takumi Sen 9. CREDIT: NUREG GmbH

The collection also includes footwear, apparel and accessories that mixes avant-garde designs with performance wear. Each piece in the collaborative effort was taken from preexisting Adidas merchandise and transformed under the Japanese streetwear brand’s vision.

The ongoing collection, launched under Y-3, redefines running gear under the avant-garde designer’s lens, championing an undeniably DIY athletic endeavor.

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 Ultraboost Light. CREDIT: NUREG GmbH

Pieces under the Y-3 collaboration are neutral in tone with acute attention to detail and include everything from backpacks to bucket bags and knitted cardigans. The athleisure aspect comes through in colorful track tops and effortlessly chic skorts. Runners and non-runners alike can expect further apparel, accessories and footwear launches throughout the season.

“The sports world and its technology seek for necessity, practicality, or functionality while fashion is seeking the opposite […] Y-3 is a strong examination of the blend of sport and style and the tension caused by mixing tradition with all that is modern”, explains Yamamoto.

Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto Y-3 Runner 4D FWD. CREDIT: NUREG GmbH

Yohji Yamamoto is widely considered a master of avant-garde tailoring. The Tokyo and Paris-based designer often mixes Japanese aesthetics into his work. The campaign images were shot in urban New York, capturing the raw emotions of running through intimate vignettes that offer a glimpse into in-between moments of pause.

The inaugural Y-3 Adizero Running footwear collection is available for purchase on May 12 globally at adidas.com/y-3, in-store, and through select retailers.

