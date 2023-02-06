Moncler Genius Brings Immersive Experience ‘Art of Genius’ With Adidas, Pharrell, Alicia Keys & More to London Fashion Week

Moncler Genius is kicking off 2023 by moving into a new era of collaborations. The pioneering branch of the Italian luxury label is taking over London Fashion Week for “Art of Genius,” a must-see live show that brings together Moncler co-creators both familiar and fresh.

The renewed initiative will get its first look during London Fashion Week at Olympia London on Feb. 20. Celebrating creativity beyond just fashion, the event will feature immersive experiences exploring all intersections of art, design, music, entertainment, sport and culture.

“Art of Genius” will stretch the boundaries further than ever before, as big name co-creators take the brand to new creative heights. Contributors include Pharrell, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, footwear designer Salehe Bembury, adidas Originals, fragment design, Palm Angels, Alicia Keys, and Mercedes-Benz, all providing their own unique spin on the ideology of Moncler Genius.

Alongside the official line-up, Moncler Genius has invited Rick Owens to be a part of the exciting event. Over the past three years, Moncler’s partnership with Owens has gone from designing a bus to creating exclusive collections together. This time, for the “Art of Genius,” Owens has joined forces with Moncler once again to present the Moncler x Rick Owens collection alongside another secret installation, which will be challenging the possibilities of design outside of simply fashion.

Tickets for the “Art of Genius” experience are currently available on Moncler’s website. However, if you aren’t in London, Moncler will stream the festivities on its site and promises “exclusive content” for logged-in visitors.

PHOTOS: Discover the Moncler Genius Fall 2020 collection at Milan Fashion Week in the gallery.