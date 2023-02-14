A Ma Maniére Creates Air Jordan 12s Inspired by Black Female Resilience —With Early Access to Women

Key details on the iconic silhouette include striking suede burgundy accents drawn from regal inspiration, cushy quilted liner and A Ma Maniére badging on the tongue and aglets. The “White/Burgundy” pair is highlighted by premium leather uppers and the “Black/Burgundy” colorway features premium suede uppers.

The collection will also include apparel in inclusive adult sizing, ranging from XS to XXL. Coming in cream, black and burgundy seasonal hues, pieces include a premium nylon shirt and pant set, a sueded knit tracksuit, monogram jacquard hoodies and premium cotton T-shirts complete the collection.

According to A Ma Maniére, the release celebrates the beauty, fire and power of Black women as they act as the biggest driving force behind style and social consciousness. Through the countless challenges and obstacles they face daily, win or lose, they make make an impact on culture and community everyday. Along with the release of the collaborative work, A Ma Maniére created a short film titled “She’s The Blueprint,” that explains the inspiration behind the soon-to-be-released footwear.