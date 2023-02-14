A Ma Maniére Creates Air Jordan 12s Inspired by Black Female Resilience —With Early Access to Women

A Ma Maniére has once again teamed up with Jordan Brand, this time to create a special sneakers aimed at amplifying Black female voices and recognizing their resilience.
Featuring two distinct colorways, A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 will be available for purchase starting Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. ET at Amamaniere.com. Beginning Feb. 14 through Feb. 15, only women will be permitted to enter the in-store raffles at all The Whitaker Group stores. Discord raffle and general online raffle will begin on Feb. 16 until Feb. 19 to give the local community a chance to access purchase the sneakers. Adult sizing ranges from Men’s 3.5/ Women’s 5 – Men’s 14/ Women’s 15.5 for both colorways.
Key details on the iconic silhouette include striking suede burgundy accents drawn from regal inspiration, cushy quilted liner and A Ma Maniére badging on the tongue and aglets. The “White/Burgundy” pair is highlighted by premium leather uppers and the “Black/Burgundy” colorway features premium suede uppers.
The collection will also include apparel in inclusive adult sizing, ranging from XS to XXL. Coming in cream, black and burgundy seasonal hues, pieces include a premium nylon shirt and pant set, a sueded knit tracksuit, monogram jacquard hoodies and premium cotton T-shirts complete the collection.
According to A Ma Maniére, the release celebrates the beauty, fire and power of Black women as they act as the biggest driving force behind style and social consciousness. Through the countless challenges and obstacles they face daily, win or lose, they make make an impact on culture and community everyday. Along with the release of the collaborative work, A Ma Maniére created a short film titled “She’s The Blueprint,” that explains the inspiration behind the soon-to-be-released footwear.