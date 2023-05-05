A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 Coronation

Ahead of King Charles III‘s coronation taking place tomorrow in London, we’re looking back at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took place at London’s historic Westminster Abbey. At just 25 years old, the royal rose to the throne 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. The period ahead of her coronation’s timing was due to the royal tradition, when celebrations should be held after the death of a monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London after her coronation on June 2, 1953. CREDIT: Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

For the occasion, the Queen’s coronation made history as the first from the royal family to ever be televised. The broadcast ceremony was viewed by nearly 27 million people in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Family with Queen Elizabeth II after her Coronation on June 2, 1953. CREDIT: Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London, the then Princess Elizabeth was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953. CREDIT: Getty Images

On Feb. 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953. CREDIT: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, Charles’ mother wrote a note renewing her pledge to devote her life to service. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that has benefited us all,” The Queen wrote.

Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953. CREDIT: Getty Images

At the end of the note, The Queen also sent an important message: It is her wish that when Prince Charles becomes king, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.

Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953. CREDIT: Getty Imags

King Charles III’s Coronation Service will be held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The service is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, Charles and Camilla will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, pose at The Bellevue Palace ahead of a State Banquet on March 29, 2023, in Berlin. CREDIT: Getty Images

On Sunday, a Coronation Concert will be broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, following the official coronation. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

Discover the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party highlights in the gallery.