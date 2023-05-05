×
A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 Coronation

By Aaron Royce
Ahead of King Charles III‘s coronation taking place tomorrow in London, we’re looking back at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took place at London’s historic Westminster Abbey. At just 25 years old, the royal rose to the throne 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. The period ahead of her coronation’s timing was due to the royal tradition, when celebrations should be held after the death of a monarch.

Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II, royalty, coronation, death
Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London after her coronation on June 2, 1953.
CREDIT: Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

For the occasion, the Queen’s coronation made history as the first from the royal family to ever be televised. The broadcast ceremony was viewed by nearly 27 million people in the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II, royalty, coronation, death
The Royal Family with Queen Elizabeth II after her Coronation on June 2, 1953.
CREDIT: Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London, the then Princess Elizabeth was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

British Royal Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, seen through the window of the Gold State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace during the coronation procession in London, England, 2nd June 1953. The Coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Illustrated London News/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953.
CREDIT: Getty Images

On Feb. 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

British sailors, soldiers and crowds line the route of Queen Elizabeth's coronation procession, the Mall, London, 2nd June, 1953. Coronation arches can be seen in the background. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953.
CREDIT: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, Charles’ mother wrote a note renewing her pledge to devote her life to service. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that has benefited us all,” The Queen wrote.

2nd June 1953: Queen Elizabeth II Coronation carriage and procession coming through Admiralty Arch on the way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953.
CREDIT: Getty Images

At the end of the note, The Queen also sent an important message: It is her wish that when Prince Charles becomes king, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.  

The horse-drawn Royal Coach with grooms and Yeomen of the Guard, preparing for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, London, circa 1953. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Coronation Procession on June 2, 1953.
CREDIT: Getty Imags

King Charles III’s Coronation Service will be held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The service is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, Charles and Camilla will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 29: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose at The Bellevue Palace ahead of a State Banquet on March 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The King and The Queen Consort's first state visit to Germany will take place in Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg from Wednesday 29th March to Friday 31st March 2023. The King and Queen Consort's state visit to France, which was scheduled March 26th - 29th, has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, pose at The Bellevue Palace ahead of a State Banquet on March 29, 2023, in Berlin.
CREDIT: Getty Images

On Sunday, a Coronation Concert will be broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, following the official coronation. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs. 

