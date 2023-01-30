NFL Star Dallas Goedert Goes Viral With Floss Dance in Nike Cleats After Eagles Win Over 49ers at Football Game

Dallas Goedert is going viral for his impressive dance moves on the field during last night’s game. The tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a “floss” dance, which was made popular by Backpack Kid Russell Horning in 2016.

With this win, the Eagles won the National Football Conference title and is now Super Bowl bound, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The NFL player wore his Philadelphia Eagles colors proudly in a teal jersey with his number “88” across his chest and back. The 100% Polyester jersey is created with a rib-knit collar, short sleeves, a V-neckline and mesh fabric side panels. He wore contrasting white pants with black paneling along the sides of the legs, which are part of his uniform. To keep with the celebration, he threw on a Men’s Philadelphia Eagles ’47 Black 2022 NFC East Division Champions hat.

On his feet was a pair of Nike Football Cleats that were gridiron ready. The knit bootie construction and carbon fiber plate in the football cleat, paired with the mesh and synthetic skins, create a lightweight flexible upper shell. The one-piece knit bootie construction creates a sock-like fit that wraps around the ankle. The carbon fiber plate features a 14-cleat layout offering weightless strength and traction. Brands like Nike design each cleat to enable outstanding performance because the goal is to help players perform their best throughout the season.

When Goedert isn’t making a name for himself on the football field, he can be found in the comfiest of outfits. He loves a good matching set that he can wear with a pair of stylish kicks like the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Orlando.” For this footballer, it’s always about comfort.

