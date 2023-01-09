Dr. Martens Rings in Lunar New Year With Chinese Zodiac-Inspired Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens has released their first collaboration of 2023 and it is focused on the Lunar New Year. Inspired by the Chinese zodiac calendar and the Year of the Rabbit, which starts on Jan. 21, the collection swaps out the traditional trademarks of the brand’s infamous silhouette for accents of lucky red and gold.

Dr. Martens’ “Year of the Rabbit” series features two shoes, the 1460 8-eye boot and the 1461 3-eye shoe. Both styles include matching gold D rings and aglets, and a special gold commemorative charm. They both are built with smooth black leather, like the originals 1460 and 1461, but with red stitching and an embroidered heel loop.

Dr. Martens released their “Year of the Rabbit” collection featuring their 1460 boots. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

The 1460 “Year of the Rabbit” boots have unique qualities including a gold zipper fastening that slices right through the middle of the red leather tongue. The bright middle part of the boots is crafted with Wanama leather which gives the shoes a satin sheen finish.

Dr. Martens released their “Year of the Rabbit” collection featuring their 1461 leather oxford shoes. CREDIT: Dr. Martens

The 1461 “Year of the Rabbit” shoes bring vibrance to a look with a bright red outsole. The low-top oxfords have a pop of color in the back of the shoe along the heel strip that features a gold buckle that brings out the embroidering on the pull tab.

The “Year of the Rabbit” collection is now available on the brand’s website and in select stores around the world.

