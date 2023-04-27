Streamy Awards 2023 Open for Submissions & Adds Sound of The Year Category

The 2023 Streamy Awards will take place on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. This year marks a move to the summer season for the award show, which was celebrated in December since 2019.

Creators can now submit their work for the 2023 edition of the event at streamys.org. The deadline to submit is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Thanks to global social media technology company Viral Nation, submissions are free for creators this year.

This year, the Streamy Awards is also partnering with the voice of authority in music and culture, Rolling Stone, to introduce a new award titled Rolling Stone Sound of the Year. The Sound of the Year category will honor songs that dominated content creation on social media. The award launch comes at a time when music’s usage in social video content continues to drive consumption and artists’ success.

“Rolling Stone is thrilled to expand our support of creators to the Streamy Awards, a true celebration of the talent and innovation of this community,” said CEO of Rolling Stone, Gus Wenner. “Our shared goals to elevate the voices of creators coupled with music’s undeniable importance across the social media landscape makes for a perfect partnership.”

Bob the Drag Queen and Mikey Angelo at the 2022 Streamy Awards.

“Summer Streamys will be a vibe,” said Drew Baldwin, Streamy Awards founder and Tubefilter CEO. “We’re psyched to be partnering with Rolling Stone to launch a new music award that is truly native to social and captures how we discover and share music. I can’t wait to celebrate with our creator community for our thirteenth year together.”

The Streamy Awards brings the internet’s most notable creators together in one room for an evening of celebration, collaboration and unexpected moments. Nominations for all award categories will be announced in July 2023. Additional details regarding this year’s show will be shared soon.

Charlie D’Amelio and Avani Gregg at the 2022 Streamy Awards. CREDIT: Streamy Awards

Creators featured in the 2022 show included Mark Rober, MrBeast, Bob the Drag Queen, Bretman Rock, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, Rhett & Link and many more.

