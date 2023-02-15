SAG Awards 2023 Presenters Will Include Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and More Stars

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are returning this year, complete with an array of celebrity presenters.

This afternoon, the event announced the stars who will present various awards during its ceremony. Among them are Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Andrew Garfield, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park. More names will be announced in the days leading up to the Awards, as well.

Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Garfield will notably present renowned actress Sally Field with the SAG Life Achievement Award, which is the organization’s highest honor given to an actor for their humanitarian and career achievements over time. Previously, Field and Garfield worked together — respectively, as Aunt May and Peter Parker — in two “Amazing Spider-Man” films in the early 2010s.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field attend a Luncheon & Panel in support of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Wallis Annenberg GenSpace on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The SAGs is scheduled to happen on Feb. 26, as one of the latest awards shows to take place in the 2023 awards season, followed by the Oscars on March 12. Currently, the year has seen numerous celebrities at the National Board of Review Gala, Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and Grammy Awards. The Grammys particularly produced numerous viral moments — including Viola Davis’ EGOT status achievement and Beyoncé’s historic win as the Grammys’ most-awarded artist of all time with 32 trophies.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Davis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

