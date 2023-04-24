Everything You Need to Know About Miss World 2023

Miss World 2023 will make its highly-anticipated return in May.

The exact date has yet to be announced, however, Julia Morley, chairperson of the Miss World Organization confirmed that the 71st Miss World pageant will be held in the United Arab Emirates, making the first to stage the final in the Middle East. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor at the event.

Contestants from 89 countries and territories were selected to compete in the competition. The 2023 edition will see the returns of Aruba, Australia, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, New Zealand, Romania, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Suriname, Thailand and Zambia.

Miss World has been taking place since 1951, making it one of the longest-established global pageants and is one of the Big Four international beauty events, along with Miss International, Miss Universe and Miss Earth.

Miss World awards the contestant with the most relevant and important charity project in her nation. Since 2005 the winner automatically makes the quarterfinals. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is the first and only Beauty With a Purpose recipient to win Miss World.

How To Watch Miss World 2023:

Miss World normally streams live via the official event Youtube channel. You can watch last year’s Miss World event here.

PHOTOS: See all of the Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.