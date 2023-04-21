Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Comedic Genius Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Jennifer Coolidge will join the ranks of MTV‘s influential roster of Comedic Genius this year.

This Friday, Coolidge — an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awardee — was announced as the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Award Comedic Genius recipient. The annual award show will celebrate her recognition on May 7, live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

“Coolidge becomes the sixth recipient of the highly coveted award, which honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large,” shares MTV via a press release.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

It’s been a long haul of a comedic career for Coolidge, one filled with film roles that offer anecdotes to the actress’s natural personality. Now, she joins her peers Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell; all of whom have received the Comedic Genius Award in the time span of a decade.

While 2023 was an auspicious year for Coolidge on the award show front following her role as “Tanya McQuoid” in Mike White’s “The White Lotus,” the actress has blessed the film industry with her one-of-a-kind talent since the ’90s.

Jennifer Coolidge wears a red leather trench coat to the “Down to Earth” premiere in 2001. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her introductory role into the “American Pie” franchise as Stifler’s Mom garnered great attention, followed by appearances in Gen-Z favorites such as “A Cinderella Story” (2004), “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” (2003), “For Your Consideration” (2006), “Best In Show” (2000) and more.

Jane Lynch as “Christy Cummings” and Jennifer Coolidge as “Sherri Ann Ward” in “Best In Show” (2000). CREDIT: Getty Images

Most recently, the actress was honored with the Special Recognition Award at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards in March, capturing the audience with her speech, silver fringed headpiece, and certainly so, her rhinestone embellished gloves.