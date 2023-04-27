ACM Awards 2023: How to Watch for Free, Hosts & Performances

The highly anticipated 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are just around the corner.

The star-studded event, hosted by Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will take place live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The ACM Awards will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments sure to captivate fans worldwide.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

Who is performing at the ACM Awards 2023?

Featured performances include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman among others.

Dolly Parton will be closing out the show, delivering one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of her lead single from her highly anticipated forthcoming rock album aptly titled “Rock Star.” Additional performers joining the powerhouse line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

How to watch the ACM Awards 2023?

The ceremony will be available to stream for free live across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. CREDIT: Cooper Neill

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively live stream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year’s show marks its return to Texas since the 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2022 ACM Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.